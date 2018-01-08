Diego Vazquez gets a push from his mother, Genevieve Vazquez, in an attempt at sledding in a light snowfall on the west front of the Capitol on Jan. 4. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 9, at public school districts in the Washington region. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.

● Fairfax County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

● Fredericksburg City Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

● Howard County Public Schools will have a two-hour delay.

● Loudoun County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

● Montgomery County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

● Prince William County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

● Rappahannock County Public Schools will operate on two-hour delay.

● Spotsylvania County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

● Stafford County Public Schools will operate with a two-hour delay.

