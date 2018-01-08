The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 9, at public school districts in the Washington region. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.
● Fairfax County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
● Fredericksburg City Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
● Howard County Public Schools will have a two-hour delay.
● Loudoun County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
● Montgomery County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
● Prince William County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
● Rappahannock County Public Schools will operate on two-hour delay.
● Spotsylvania County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
● Stafford County Public Schools will operate with a two-hour delay.
— Get the latest from Capital Weather Gang.
— Visit this page for updates from D.C. charter schools.