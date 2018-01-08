Anna Compton bundled up for the cold as she crosses K Street at 17th Street NW near the Farragut Metro Station. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Monday, Jan. 8, at public school districts in the Washington region. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.

● Alexandria City Public Schools will close two hours early.

● Anne Arundel County Public Schools will close three hours early.

● Arlington County Public Schools will close two hours early.

● Carroll County Public Schools will close three hours early.

● D.C. Public Schools will close at normal times.

● Fairfax County Public Schools are closed.

● Falls Church City Public Schools will close on an early-release schedule.

● Fauquier County Public Schools are closed.

● Frederick County Public Schools in Md. will close three hours early.

● Howard County Public Schools will close three hours early.

● Loudoun County Public Schools are closed.

● Manassas Park City Public Schools will close at 11:45 a.m.

● Montgomery County Public Schools will close two-and-a-half hours early.

● Prince George’s County Public Schools will close two hours early.

● Prince William County Public Schools will close three hours early.

● Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed.

● Stafford County Public Schools are delayed two hours.

● In Prince George’s County, Marlton and Pointer Ridge Elementary schools are closed due to a lack of heat in the buildings.

● In D.C., Ross Elementary School is closed due to flooding issues.

