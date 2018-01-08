The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures for Monday, Jan. 8, at public school districts in the Washington region. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.
● Alexandria City Public Schools will close two hours early.
● Anne Arundel County Public Schools will close three hours early.
● Arlington County Public Schools will close two hours early.
● Carroll County Public Schools will close three hours early.
● D.C. Public Schools will close at normal times.
● Fairfax County Public Schools are closed.
● Falls Church City Public Schools will close on an early-release schedule.
● Fauquier County Public Schools are closed.
● Frederick County Public Schools in Md. will close three hours early.
● Howard County Public Schools will close three hours early.
● Loudoun County Public Schools are closed.
● Manassas Park City Public Schools will close at 11:45 a.m.
● Montgomery County Public Schools will close two-and-a-half hours early.
● Prince George’s County Public Schools will close two hours early.
● Prince William County Public Schools will close three hours early.
● Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed.
● Stafford County Public Schools are delayed two hours.
● In Prince George’s County, Marlton and Pointer Ridge Elementary schools are closed due to a lack of heat in the buildings.
● In D.C., Ross Elementary School is closed due to flooding issues.
