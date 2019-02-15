With so many of the early days of 2019 so gray, so foggy, so seemingly wet, it might appear Washington is on track to challenge last year for its profuse, record-setting precipitation.

Not so. If rain and snow continue to fall in Washington at the rate recorded since Jan. 1, we would measure about 36 inches of precipitation by year’s end. Last year saw 30 inches more.

If we have not reaped the rainfall of the past year, we have certainly been immersed in the trappings of moisture.

Where, for example, are those gloriously bright, dry winter days, with sunlight dancing on the dark waters of the Potomac River or silhouetting bare branches against a blue sky?

According to National Weather Service figures, there have been few. In the first 15 days of February, figures show, fog was reported at Reagan National Airport on nine. At least a few raindrops have been observed on nine days, too.

And then there was January, the middle month of winter by meteorological standards, when a few snowflakes or raindrops fell on 18 days. Fog was cited on a dozen days. Six days were considered clear.

At least one record for daily snowfall has been set here this year: 8.3 inches was measured Jan. 13.

Otherwise, few days this year have distinguished themselves for the amount of snow, rain or other precipitation.

Our days have been gray enough, and our surroundings damp and sometimes icy enough to permit us to consider this winter notably soggy, slippery and, possibly, depending on one’s outlook, a bit dreary.

It’s true forecasts indicate a storm may bring substantial quantities of snow, rain and ice to the area next week.

However, to meteorologists, December, January and February are winter months, so by that measure, the season is coming to a close.

It can be seen in increasingly early sunrises. For days, the sun has risen after 7 a.m. On Saturday, it will rise before 7. It’s a sign.

