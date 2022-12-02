Winterlike in many ways, Friday was not wintry

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Friday flaunted fine meteorological moments and also showed Washington many of the elements of winter, perhaps demonstrating that winter need not be so frightful as we may often fear. Often we saw clouds but often the sun shone, helping our high temperature reach 50 degrees and frequently fostering a feeling of December well-being.

Yet, that 50-degree reading was three degrees cooler than the average high for Dec. 2 and only a half-dozen degrees warmer than the average high for the depths of frosty winter. Also, our 30-degree low was exactly average — for most of shivery January.

But in the bright moments even the thin and wintry sunshine managed to make red-brick rowhouse walls glow, and the yellow-brown leaves still on trees glitter like heaps of copper coins.

And when it sank, ending our meager allotment of December daylight, it left a pool of molten gold on the western horizon, in a sort of sunset for all seasons.

