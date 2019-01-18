In contrast to watching solar eclipses, which demand some eye-protection, lunar eclipses can in theory at least be marveled at without any special precautions.

But special attire will almost certainly be necessary for watching the total eclipse of the moon that begins Sunday night, amid what is predicted to be the harshest weather of the season.

The eclipse is to begin about 9:30 p.m. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the teens in the Washington region, with wind chills only a few degrees above zero.

Lunar eclipses, which occur when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, are more common than the solar variety.

But it is a good bet that those outdoors for this one will not soon forget the experience.