The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures at public school districts in the region for Thursday. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.

● Charles County Public Schools will open two hours late.

● Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed.

● Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed.

● Manassas City Public Schools will be closed.

● Prince William County Public Schools will be closed.

