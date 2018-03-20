Federal offices in the Washington region are closed Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management, said in a statement. The following is a list of weather-related school delays and closures at public school districts in the region. It will be updated. Get the latest on the forecast for winter weather.

● Alexandria Public Schools will be closed.

● Arlington Public Schools will be closed.

● District of Columbia Public Schools will be closed.

● Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed.

● Falls Church City Public Schools will be closed.

● Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed.

● Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland will be closed.

● Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia will be closed.

● Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed.

● Howard County Public Schools will be closed.

● Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed.

● Manassas City Public Schools will be closed.

● Manassas Park City Public Schools will be closed.

● Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed.

● Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed.

● Prince William County Public Schools will be closed.

● St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed.

● Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed.

● Stafford County Public Schools will be closed.

— Get the latest from Capital Weather Gang.

— Visit this page for updates from D.C. charter schools.