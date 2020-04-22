The District’s tally of covid-19 deaths is 127, a per capita rate of 18.6 per 100,000 residents that, according to a Washington Post analysis, is the highest in the region.

AD

Bowser (D) is urging older residents to get tested if they feel ill, already have underlying health problems or live in long-term care facilities or group homes. Although tests are in short supply nationally, the District currently has more available than people requesting them.

AD

“We are concerned about people who have underlying conditions who could possibly not have very good outcomes with this virus, so people who have high blood pressure and asthma and diabetes, and everybody especially who falls in those categories who is over the age of 65,” the mayor said. “And that is why you see us asking those people to be very aware of how they feel, to reach out to their providers and to get tested.”

The overall tally of known coronavirus infections in the District, Maryland and Virginia climbed to 27,659 on Wednesday, a total that did not include new figures from Virginia, which was delayed in reporting its latest numbers. There were a total of 1,159 known deaths.

AD

Nearly a month into a general shutdown of schools, business and normal life, officials are still watching for signs that the pandemic is slowing down.

AD

The District’s latest numbers underscore the city’s typical geographic health disparities, with 29 deaths in Ward 8 in far Southeast Washington and only one death in wealthy, Ward 2, which includes Georgetown, Foggy Bottom and Dupont Circle.

The District has also had a host of fatalities at institutions serving the vulnerable, including 14 at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, eight homeless residents, eight disabled people, six patients at St. Elizabeths psychiatric hospital and one inmate at the D.C. jail. Some of the dead could fall into multiple categories.

AD

Bowser said the city is trying to address the disparities with outreach to Medicaid patients who are older or have underlying conditions that place them at greater risk of infection. D.C. officials are also expanding the criteria for testing to include people without symptoms but who are in high-risk groups and likely to have been exposed.

AD

And the District is adding a walk-through, drive-through testing site at the University of the District of Columbia Community College’s Bertie Backus campus across from the Fort Totten Metro station in Northeast Washington, officials said Wednesday. The site will be appointment-only and open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

About a dozen newly acquired rapid-testing machines will be used at homeless shelters, corrections facilities and care center starting later this week, officials said.

AD

And the city plans to begin antibody testing next month to detect people who have already been exposed and have some level of immunity — a key factor in knowing how far the virus has spread.

Both Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) have announced similar plans to ramp up testing as part of what they say will be a collective decision in the region on when to lift the closures and stay-at-home restrictions that have crippled the local economy.

AD

As part of that goal, a Hampton Roads, Va., hospital system has joined the federal effort to use the blood plasma of people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection to treat other covid-19 patients.

AD

Bon Secours, which has several hospitals in Virginia’s eastern peninsula and the Richmond area, announced that it is collecting samples from recovered patients that will be sent to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where scientists will extract the plasma and antibodies that developed to fight the virus during the patient’s illness.

A single plasma donation has the potential to help as many as four covid-19 patients recover from the disease more rapidly, the hospital system said in a news release

Officials are under growing pressure to find a way to control the virus and ease restrictions. The frustration some feel about the pandemic was on display again Wednesday in Richmond, where protesters in honking cars and trucks circled the streets around Capitol Square calling for the economy to reopen.

The demonstration was aimed at Northam and the Virginia General Assembly, which was meeting for its annual veto session with extraordinary social distancing measures in place.

AD

AD

Among other things, the Senate and House of Delegates were working to pare down the state budget in response to handle the loss of revenue resulting from the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, two Virginia Republican lawmakers filed a lawsuit on behalf of a group of Gold’s Gym franchises seeking to force Northam to allow those businesses to open.

The lawsuit — filed in Culpeper County’s circuit court by state Sens. William M. Stanley, Jr (Franklin) and Ryan T. McDougle (Hanover) — argued that Northam did not have the authority to close down fitness clubs under an executive order barring nonessential businesses from operating that is set to expire on May 8.

AD

“The doors of these health clubs should no longer remain shuttered,” Stanley said in a statement. “They … should be a part of the immediate solution as we move forward in overcoming this virus together.”

AD

A judge in southwest Virginia earlier this month rejected a lawsuit arguing the order’s ban on religious gatherings was discriminatory.

Maryland reported 46 new covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing its total to 705. Prince George’s County, which has the most cases in Maryland, accounted for 14 of the deaths, its highest one-day tally so far. Neighboring Montgomery County reported 10 new fatalities.

Prince George’s County executive Angela D. Alsobrooks urged residents to hold steady and be patient — despite the fact that more than 30,000 local residents who have filed jobless claims since the crisis started. She said there had been 141 deaths in the county as of Wednesday, and that the mortality rate among men has been especially high.

AD

“I know this is a lot to ask, but we are still in the thick of it,” Alsobrooks (D) said at a news conference, asking people again to practice social distancing.

AD

Ernest Carter, the county health officer, said a peak in cases does not appear likely to happen soon.

Area hospitals are scaling up staff, while the county is helping to set up extra medical tents to accommodate a surge in new patients, he said.

Meeting that demand “will be a constant challenge,” Carter said.