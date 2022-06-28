Tuesday seemed oddly cool, quite dry and highly welcome in Washington’s summer

Perhaps the key to appreciating Tuesday in Washington came while many of us were still asleep.
Many might call 64 near ideal for sleeping. Especially in summer. So if we failed to seize the magic moment, we understand.
Besides, that comfy morning low served as a sign of the splendid daylight hours to follow.
Our high afternoon temperature reached 82 degrees, seven below average and 18 below the record for the date. Humidity, that unwanted summer visitor, happily seemed a no-show.
Tuesday spelled out summer’s meteorological equation: low temperatures plus low humidity equal high comfort.
In sunshine, under bright blue skies and streaks of white cloud, we might have puzzled over our atmospheric good fortune.
Or we may have accepted our weather luck as the gift it was and enjoyed it while we had it.