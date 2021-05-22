If anything tempered fervor for proclaiming the presence of summer throughout our region, it might have been the reading at Dulles International Airport.
Insistence on the significance of the 90-degree mark meant that Dulles did not quite make the summertime cut.
The high reading there, as of late afternoon, was 89 degrees.
Such a temperature is still fairly high, and it set a record for May 22 at Dulles, edging out the old mark of 88. That, according to the National Weather Service, had been reached three times, most recently in 2004.
Dulles has yet to reach 90 this year; Saturday’s 89 there duplicated Thursday’s 89.
To the north, in Baltimore, Saturday’s temperature outdid both Washington and Dulles, achieving a 93.
In its particulars, Saturday did not necessarily conform to the universal and idealized image of a blissful summer’s day, of whatever month.
Mostly it lacked the blue skies and fleecy white clouds favored in the picture books and nostalgic memory. Instead, it seemed gray, and even murky, with decided overtones of overcast.
In its appearance, it reminded us of summer days here that make themselves memorable by their stickiness.
But in fact, despite what seemed to be a sky full of moisture ready to become raindrops, Saturday appeared to be without any excesses of humidity. And again, it did not rain.