To help reverse the trend, tighter coronavirus restrictions in Virginia, set to take effect at 12:00 a.m. Monday, come with broader tools for enforcement, including potential penalties of up to $2,500 covering a wide range of businesses deemed essential, from grocery stores to dry cleaners, according to Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

The restrictions, announced Friday as the region posted soaring caseloads, lower the number of people allowed for gatherings indoors or outdoors from 250 to 25 and impose new limits on restaurants and businesses.

The restrictions require restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and to close by midnight. Essential businesses such as grocers and pharmacies now face a potential Class 1 misdemeanor for violating requirements on mask wearing, social distancing and sanitation practices, officials said. Until now, that potential penalty applied to only nonessential businesses..

“This is the same enforcement mechanism that has been in place for nonessential retail stores,” Yarmosky said. “Now, the governor is uniformly applying this to essential retail.”

The governor’s order also lowered the age for which people are required to wear a mask to 5 from 10.

“Governor Northam will continue to take evidence-based steps to protect public health, and is confident that Virginians will continue to do the things needed to combat the spread of this virus,” Yarmosky said, adding that “our Commonwealth is doing better than many other states, and that’s a testament to the hard work of millions of Virginians.”

The weekend also saw businesses in the region cited for violating coronavirus restrictions.

In the District, a bar packed with supporters of President Trump was fined $1,000 for violating mask and other rules Saturday, the same day thousands gathered in the city for pro-Trump demonstrations and counterprotests. Trump last month retweeted a video of patrons in the crowded bar, many unmasked, packed together and cheering as police walked through. A representative for Harry’s, located in the Hotel Harrington, declined to comment.

It was Harry’s second citation in two days. On Friday, authorities issued a $1,000 citation for several violations, including patrons without facial coverings. The bar received verbal and written warnings for similar violations in early October.

Although Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said major new restrictions are not envisioned, city authorities in recent months have issued dozens of citations for a host of coronavirus-related violations.

Among them was Cloakroom, which bills itself as “D.C.’s premier adult entertainment venue.” The “gentlemen’s club” was given a $1,000 citation Oct. 23 for violating a restriction covering live entertainment, according to its owner, Tony Cavasilios.

“We didn’t actually have live entertainment; we had a dancer on a separate stage being filmed and we would show her on screens. Apparently that’s the same thing, according to the city, so we stopped that,” Cavasilios said.

Still, Cavasilios said, many people are out of work and the city is losing tax revenue “because of the one simple rule we would like a waiver for. . . . One dancer 8 to 10 feet away is plenty safe.”

Other establishments were given citations because restaurant and bar patrons, as well as employees, were not wearing masks; music was not being set at a “conversational level”; and insufficient spacing was provided between tables, according to the District’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration.

In Prince George’s County, where new restrictions took effect Sunday evening, two hotels were temporarily shut down by authorities Friday for violating restrictions.

The new rules limit gatherings to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. Restaurants, which had been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, are limited to 25 percent capacity indoors and 50 percent outdoors.

Capacity at gyms and bowling alleys also is limited to 25 percent.

Representatives for the Hampton Inn & Suites National Harbor and AC Hotel National Harbor declined to comment, except to say they were open again for business as of Saturday.

Retailers in the county are allowed to operate at half-capacity if they adhere to safety protocols.

“The County will conduct scheduled and unscheduled inspections of establishments in Prince George’s County. Any owner/operator of an establishment that does not comply with this Directive will be subject to a civil fine not exceeding $1,000 and/or closure of the establishment,” the county health department said.

Virginia reported one death Sunday, bringing total fatalities during the pandemic to 3,800. Maryland reported nine deaths, for a total of 4,302. The District added two fatalities, bringing its grim toll to 660 deaths. Nationwide, more than 246,000 people nationwide died of covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.