The Batesels had to drive 17 hours from Kansas City, Mo. to get to the District, but they were finally in a place they never thought they would be: the VIP section of President Trump’s “Salute to America” extravaganza.

Randy, 50, and Sandy, 52, were seated just a few hundred yards away from where Trump would speak at the Lincoln Memorial. Crowds began to fill up the special section set off by a chain-link fence hours earlier, although empty spaces remained less than an hour before Trump was to take the stage.

On one side of the memorial, the VIP section was still more than a quarter empty, creating a stark contrast with the jam-packed cordoned off area for the general public, where people pressed up against the fence to catch a glimpse of the performances.

Inside the cordoned-off section, families mostly laid out picnic blankets, eating Popsicles and ice cream, looking far more comfortable than the crowds standing in the general section behind them.

Many, wearing Make America Great Again gear along with ponchos to ward off the steady rain, waited with anticipation. They had managed to score tickets because a dad worked for the Secret Service, a relative was an employee of a company that contracted with the Republican National Committee or, like the Batesels, with a little bit of luck.

The Batesels got tickets after writing to their senator, Josh Hawley (R), to ask if he could provide a tour of the U.S. Capitol for their 9-year-old granddaughter Myia Odegaard, who recently developed an interest in D.C. and politics.

They never expected to hear back. It was a “joke that we laughed about,” Sandy Batesel said.

Then — to the pair’s shock — they got a reply from Hawley’s office offering not only a tour of the Capitol building but VIP tickets to Trump’s July 4 speech.

Sandy Batesel, who — along with her husband — voted for Trump in 2016 and plans to do so again in 2020, immediately began calling every family member she could think of to spread the news. Now that she’s actually in D.C., she’s been documenting every step of the journey on Facebook.

Rodney Batesel said he can’t wait to hear the president speak — but his granddaughter was less than riveted. Asked whether she was excited to see the president in person, Myia remained glued to her phone.

“Kinda,” she said.

Joe Miller, a 45-year-old electrician from Delaware, sat on the grass in the VIP section, next to his wife Carla and their 7-year old daughter, who were both wearing ponchos. Miller, who wore a red shirt and MAGA hat, said he got the red tickets through a friend who was affiliated with the Trump campaign in Delaware.

“We were hunting them out,” Miller said about the tickets, “to see the biggest fireworks in history.”

Alan Malanowski, 55, sat on a picnic blanket with his wife, Cindy Malanowski, also 55. The couple was already planning a D.C. visit with their three children, and the office for their North Carolina congressman, Patrick McHenry, offered them free VIP tickets.

Cindy Malanowski said she was thrilled for a chance to see the president, who she said has been the “most pro-life president” in recent memory.

“The Lord is using him to accomplish a lot of good in the nation and I’m very thankful,” she said.

Sean Joseph, a 21-year-old student at Virginia Commonwealth University, said he got a group of tickets from his father, who works for the Secret Service. The family had extra tickets, so he invited his friends Jaime Brown, a 20-year-old George Mason University student wearing a MAGA hat, and David Kincaid, 20, also a VCU student.

“I wanted to see the ‘Great White Hope speak to us Americans,” Joseph said. “He has America first and that’s what I care about. I want to see Americans thrive before anyone else who doesn’t deserve to be here thrive.”

To get into the VIP section, families filtered past Secret Service security holding the color-coded VIP tickets that would get them to the close-up view of the Lincoln Memorial.

Earlier, a group of ticket holders filtered through the tight security checkpoint to enter the VIP section to the left of the Lincoln Memorial.

A crowd huddled under the D.C. War Memorial, to the right of the Lincoln Memorial, waiting out the rain before entering the VIP section. Under the rotunda, Austin Smykal, a 20-year old student at Syracuse University, said he was offered free tickets through the D.C. public affairs firm where he is currently a summer intern.

He decided to invite his dad, Tom Smykal, a banker in Orange County, Calif., who flew in for the festivities and wore a red Make America Great Again hat.

“I think it’s great for the city and for the country,” Smykal said.

Feet away from them, a group of college students said they got the free tickets through a friend that posted in a Facebook group for Asian Americans interning in D.C. for the summer. Austin Meng, a 20-year-old Georgetown student studying finance and international business, is interning at the Smithsonian for the summer. To Meng, it was a chance to honor members of the military, like his brother, who is in the Air Force.

Meng was too young to vote in the 2016 election, and he’s not sure yet which party he would vote for in the next election. But to him, tonight wasn’t about politics.

“It’s just a really awesome opportunity. It doesn’t really matter where you stand politically.”

Inside the VIP section, Will Garrett, 39, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. ate a Dove chocolate ice cream bar next to his wife, in-laws and three children, ages 9, 6 and 4, their lips all sticky from red-white-and-blue Popsicles. Garrett said he got his tickets through his employer, Transportation Management Services, which contracts with the RNC.

Garrett’s family had never been to D.C. for the holiday before, so he jumped at the chance to get an up-close view of the fireworks — and the president.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase the military and what makes America great,” Garrett said. He voted for Trump in 2016, and plans to vote for him again.

“He’s doing what he can to change the way things run. He’s not a business as usual kind of President, ”Garrett said. “It’s kind of a breath of fresh air for us.”

