“My vent is about people who do not walk against traffic,” she wrote. “I just don’t get that. I’m in my 50s and that was drilled into my head growing up.”

Here’s what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends on its website: “If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder, facing traffic.”

The idea is that if you’re facing traffic, you’ll be better able to see what’s coming your way.

The novel coronavirus pandemic provides an additional wrinkle: If some pedestrians are walking with traffic and others are walking against it, it’s tough to avoid contact when the twain inevitably meet.

Wrote Mary Lane: “I oftentimes have to check for traffic and move to the other side of the street and then move back when I come across people walking with the traffic. This is quite annoying, especially when they do not have masks on. Perhaps you could make a public service announcement reminding people to walk against traffic!”

People: Walk facing traffic, please.

NHTSA’s Safety Countermeasures Division — a great name if ever there was one — also recommends pedestrians stay alert and not be distracted by electronic devices. Do I need to point out that this applies to drivers, too?

Stereo vision

A few weeks ago I wrote about how I pondered — then rejected — the idea of buying a vintage stereo receiver. Part of me wanted to experience the warm glow and dancing VU needles of my father’s old Kenwood. But most of me wanted something cheap and reliable.

Grant Callery of Bethesda said my column brought back memories of the year he spent in Vietnam after being drafted after his first year at Georgetown Law. Then as now, members of the military could shop tax-free at an exchange: called a PX in the Army, BX in the Air Force.

"There was one thing that most of the folks serving in RVN rallied around and that was the mighty Pacific Exchange, known reverently as PACEX," Grant wrote. "You see, they had a catalogue and oh, what a catalogue it was."

Nearly an inch thick, the publication brimmed with everything from cameras to china, along with page after page of receivers, amps, pre-amps, tape decks, turntables and other desirable merchandise.

Wrote Grant: “It must have been like getting the Sear’s or Montgomery Ward catalogues at the turn of the 20th century but sooo much cooler.”

He added: “Those soldiers who were lucky enough to get to Saigon could visit, in person, the Cholon PX, which had much of what was in the catalogue but you could actually touch it!

“I won’t rhapsodize any longer but thanks for stirring those memories.”

In 1972, Mike Moore of Gainesville, Va., was stationed at Bitburg Air Base in Germany.

“Bitburg AB had the best stereo club in Europe and pilots would fly in from bases all over Europe to load up on equipment,” Mike wrote. “Besides the TEAC reel-to-reel I had a Sansui 2000 receiver and Pioneer floor speakers. I used them until about 1995 when I sold it all and upgraded.”

Back to Vietnam: Arlington’s Mike Barnes was among GIs who bought hi-fi gear at the exchange. In 1970, Mike’s communications unit was stationed in a separate compound within the U.S. air base at Pleiku, Vietnam.

“It was a big place with its own barracks, mess hall, gym, NCO club, and it was humming 24/7,” Mike wrote. “After the Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ became available at the PX, you could go from one end of the compound to the other, day or night, and never be out of earshot of some GI playing the album. It was everywhere, and it went on for weeks and weeks. It was like living in Abbey Road Land. It was awesome.”

I love that image: Young soldiers borne along to the strains of “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Golden Slumbers.”

History lesson

For a guy who claimed to be all about peace, Woodrow Wilson sure did a lot to shatter black Americans’ opportunity to have it. After Wilson became president, he fired African American supervisors who held government jobs and segregated many federal offices.

That bitter legacy is the subject of the latest installment in the series of online conversations with historians presented by the Historical Society of Washington, D.C.

Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Eric S. Yellin, author of “Racism in the Nation’s Service: Government Workers and the Color Line in Woodrow Wilson’s America,” and Samir Meghelli, curator of “A Right to the City” at the Anacostia Community Museum, will explore how the segregation of the federal workforce has influenced life in the District and around the nation.

For information, and to register, visit dchistory.org.

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.