But maybe I needed a sweater?

I wasn’t sure how cold it would be in the studio, and I didn’t feel like I could ask. Asking if I should bring a sweater to the recording studio seemed like calling the organizer of an orgy and checking to see if they needed coasters.

In the end, I did pack a sweater (didn’t need it) and I didn’t bring a lunch (wish I had). Rock-and-roll is a rough mistress.

The last gig my band played was at a restaurant in Silver Spring in early March. Things were still open then, and the Airport 77s were looking forward to a spring and summer full of shows. But even at that show, there was an unmistakable Fall of Saigon vibe in the air. We were all thinking: How much longer would people want to drink, sweat and respirate next to a stranger?

Not much longer. The shutdowns and quarantines descended, and musicians everywhere were left with nowhere to play. A similar thing must have happened across Europe in the 14th century: “What’s that, Brother Theodore? You’ve written a killer new liturgical chant that’s especially atonal? Alas, until the R number of the plague falls below 1, we are sealed in this monastery.”

The Airport 77s moped through the summer, each in our own monastery. Then our guitarist suggested that if we couldn’t play out, we might as well put on our masks and cut some tunes that could be unleashed on the public in the interim. And then when the pandemic finally lifted, we’d have some product for the merch table.

But rock-and-roll is a rough mistress. I still remember a chilling interview I read with Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe back in the ’80s about their work as producers. The music magazine had headlined it: “The First Thing We Do, Let’s Kill All the Drummers.” It was bracing to see this sentiment expressed so openly.

In the studio, a band’s drummer is like one of Star Trek’s red-shirt-wearing crew members. The history of pop music is littered with drummers sidelined the minute the producer decided they had a shaky sense of time or a weak bass-drum foot. In the pitiless glare of the red recording light, it’s the drummer who’s expendable, replaced by a session musician and handed a tambourine.

Not that I thought this was going to happen to me. Our songs don’t exactly fall into the category of polyrhythmic prog-rock. Still, a studio is like a taxi cab: There’s a meter running. You don’t want to be the one who keeps messing up the middle eight.

Drums, of course, are the most important part of any song. They’re the world’s oldest instrument. The drums should be the loudest in any mix — live or recorded — and the drummer shown the greatest deference.

I say “should,” but you know how things are. There are jokes about guitar players, but you’ve probably never heard one. Meanwhile, how can you tell if the stage is level? The drummer is drooling from both sides of his mouth.

Because they’re so important, the drums and cymbals take the longest time to mic in the studio, being fussed over and tweaked for hours. I diligently set mine up, then struck each piece in turn at the direction of the disembodied voice coming from the control room: the recording engineer.

I did a simple beat, trying to put out of my mind the fact that soon each stroke I played would not simply disappear into the ether, as at a gig, but be captured permanently on magnetic tape, then transferred to a computer, then sent to a mixing board where it could be isolated and scrutinized.

When the engineer was finally satisfied, it was time to break for lunch. I wished I’d been nicer to the Yoko in my life.