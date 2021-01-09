Brooks said Westbrook was injured Wednesday, and he credited the star guard for playing through the injury Friday.
Westbrook, who had triple-doubles in his first four games with Washington, is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists.
“It’s pretty sore,” Brooks said. “He’s definitely out.”
Westbrook played 33 minutes in a loss Friday at Boston and was intending to play again Saturday. He’d been held out of the second half of Washington’s first two back-to-backs this season as a precaution.
Westbrook also dislocated a finger on his right hand Wednesday and played Friday with his ring and pinkie fingers taped together. He had 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting.
Raul Neto will start in Westbrook’s place.

