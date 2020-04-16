Police said the shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW, in front of the Tyler House apartment building.

That intersection with New York Avenue, known for Big Ben Liquor Store and its signature turret, has been described by police as a trouble spot, and many shootings have occurred there over the years.

Officers found Hill when they responded to calls for gunshots. Police did not comment on a possible motive, though a police report lists an argument.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pedestrian killed by tractor trailer on I-270

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday by a tractor trailer in a crash along Interstate 270 in Frederick County.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the Maryland Route 80 exit in Urbana. Some lanes of the highway were blocked.

Maryland state police said in a statement that an initial investigation found that the pedestrian was walking along I-270 and went into one of the lanes. The truck was “unable to stop and struck the pedestrian,” police said.

Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name was not immediately released.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Officer charged with lying about drug deal

Federal authorities charged a 15th Baltimore police officer in connection with allegations of corruption by a rogue police unit.

Victor Rivera was charged with lying to federal investigators about selling a portion of cocaine he helped seize in 2009, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said in a news release Wednesday. Prosecutors said Rivera, who retired in March, was paid $20,000 after selling three kilograms of cocaine to an informant who then sold the drug within Baltimore.

The charges against him are part of the fallout from a probe into the city’s Gun Trace Task Force, which began in 2015 when police started investigating an officer’s involvement with drug dealers in the city, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Prosecutors said Rivera shared the money he got from the cocaine deal with two other detectives from the task force who were with him during the drug seizure.

Authorities said Rivera could face up to 10 years in prison.

