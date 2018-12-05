THE DISTRICT

Woman, 96, dies after rowhouse fire in Northwest

A woman who died after a fire Tuesday night in Northwest Washington’s Bloomingdale neighborhood has been identified, according to D.C. police.

Annie Maiden, 96, who lived in the rowhouse that burned, was rescued from the first floor. She later died at a hospital, police and fire officials said.

The fire in the house in the 1800 block of North Capitol Street NW broke out about 7:10 p.m. Two people living in the basement escaped unharmed, fire officials said.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, said Wednesday that investigators had not determined a cause of the fire.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors inside the two-story rowhouse. Fire was confined to the first floor.

“Working smoke detectors are key to survival in today’s fast burning blazes,” the fire department said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Suspected shoplifter fatally shot during struggle

A suspected shoplifter at a discount store in Prince George’s County was fatally shot inside the retail outlet Wednesday afternoon during a struggle with an armed employee, according to police.

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said the employee, a member of the Discount Mart’s management team, was legally permitted to have the weapon.

The precise circumstances of the shooting, which occurred about 2:20 p.m. in the store in the 400 block of Eastern Avenue, remained under investigation Wednesday. The name of the person who died was not immediately made public. The store is located near the border with the District.

Martin said officers arrived at the store and found the suspected shoplifter on the floor and wounded. That person later died at a hospital.

He said officers learned the person had been suspected of theft and had been shot during an altercation with the store employee. Martin said the gun discharged during the scuffle but did not elaborate. Police said they were investigating whether the person who was shot was armed.

Martin said there were about a dozen witnesses and many security cameras.

— Lynh Bui

Student charged after bringing gun to school, police say

A Maryland teenager was charged after he brought an unloaded handgun to a high school, police said.

Montgomery County police said the incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Springbrook High School in the Silver Spring area when staff and security personnel found Solomon Henderson, 17, of Silver Spring had brought an unloaded .40 caliber handgun and an empty magazine to school in his gym bag.

Henderson was charged as an adult with possession of a firearm on school property and other charges, according to police. Authorities said information on his bond was not immediately available.

The gun was legally purchased, police said, and was registered to Henderson’s father.

In a statement, police said, “At this time, detectives have not identified any type of threat or intention by Henderson to harm other students or staff.”

— Dana Hedgpeth