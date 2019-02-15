BRISTOL, Va. — Authorities say woman has been accused of hiding her mother’s body inside their Virginia home since her death in December.

News outlets report that 55-year-old Jo-Whitney Outland was charged with felony concealment of a body. Bristol police detective Sgt. Steve Crawford says the investigation began Monday when Outland’s relatives were concerned about her mother, 78-year-old Rosemary Outland.

Crawford says authorities discovered the body propped up in a chair and covered with more than 50 blankets and pieces of clothing and over 60 air fresheners. He says medical examiners in Roanoke will confirm the identification and cause of death.

Jo-Whitney Outland told WJHL-TV on Thursday afternoon that she had covered her mother’s body out of respect. She also said that she can’t explain why she didn’t call authorities when she died.

