RADFORD, Va. — Authorities have released the identity of a southwestern Virginia college student who they say was fatally stabbed by a fellow student.

Radford police identified the woman Friday as 20-year-old Alexa Cannon of Roanoke. Police say 21-year-old Luisa Cutting of Jeffersonton is charged with second-degree murder in Cannon’s death.

News outlets report that a search warrant says officers called to an apartment near the school Thursday were met by a woman covered in blood who put her hands behind her back and said, “Arrest me.” The warrant says that when asked why, she replied, “I killed her.” Police found Cannon inside stabbed multiple times with a butcher knife.

Radford University says both women were students and Cutting is on interim suspension. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Cutting, who is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

