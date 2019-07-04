VIRGINIA

Woman leads police on high-speed pursuit

A woman with three children in her Toyota Camry was arrested early Thursday after leading Virginia State Police on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia, according to authorities.

The woman was identified as Charlina McBride, 41. A state police spokeswoman said McBride was charged with one felony and was given two traffic citations.

Police said McBride has addresses in the District and in Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

The pursuit began about 12:45 a.m., when a trooper tried to stop the Camry for allegedly speeding in the westbound lanes of I-66 in Centreville, near Route 28. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller said the Camry was traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Geller said the driver refused to stop and continued west on I-66. She said the driver used an emergency crossover near a rest area in Manassas and then began heading east on I-66.

“State police were able to position themselves in front of the fleeing Toyota and gradually forced the suspect vehicle to a stop,” Geller said in a statement.

Geller said the three children — a 7-year-old, 3-year-old and 9-month-old — were evaluated by medics and placed with a family member. They were not injured.

McBride was being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center, and neither she nor her family could be reached Thursday.

— Peter Hermann

1 killed, 1 injured in gas station shooting

A man was fatally shot and a woman was seriously injured in a late-night shooting at a gas station in Stafford County, authorities said.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the 5 Twelve gas station at 1075 Garrisonville Rd.

The man, who had not been identified early Thursday, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the injured woman was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where she remains in critical condition.

Both were shot in the upper body and were found unresponsive, said authorities who are investigating the shooting as a “murder and attempted murder.”

No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for a dark-colored sedan that was seen leaving the parking lot of the gas station at a high speed.

— Luz Lazo

Officials seek removal of Christmas display

Officials in Hanover County want a local man to take down part of an unconventional Christmas display featuring toilets and a urinal that is still in his yard.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports homeowner Chuck Cassick has until Monday to clean up his yard, which was featured in the newspaper’s “Tacky Lights” guide to seasonal displays.

Cassick believes a court order violates his constitutional right to free expression. He also asserts he has not found time to finish removing last year’s decorations.

A court hearing is scheduled for Monday. Cassick told the Times-Dispatch he does not plan on showing up.

— Associated Press

