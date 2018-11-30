THE DISTRICT

Woman attacked while walking her dog

D.C. police arrested a 23-year-old man on charges he sexually attacked a woman walking her dog in the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest.

Detectives arrested David Yanez, of Northeast, on Thursday and charged him with first degree sexual abuse for an incident police said happened Nov. 14.

According to police, the victim said she was out at about 10:45 p.m. when a man put her in a headlock from behind.

The victim said she escaped but was caught and attacked before the man fled, a police report said.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Jeep fatally strikes woman crossing street

A 74-year-old woman was struck as she tried to cross a street Thursday night in Bethesda, Montgomery County police said.

The incident at Old Georgetown Road and Lone Oak Drive happened about 5:30 p.m., officials said. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee exited westbound Interstate 495 to head north onto Old Georgetown Road when it hit a woman they identified as Dona Cicy H Amarasekara of Rockville.

The driver stayed at the scene and the investigation continues.

A police statement Thursday night did not give details about crosswalks in the area.

— Clarence Williams