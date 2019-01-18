THE DISTRICT

Woman charged in attempted kidnapping

A woman who allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from a Georgetown street Tuesday was arrested Friday, authorities said.

On Tuesday about 4:55 p.m., 37-year-old Susanne Purdy of no fixed address grabbed the girl, who was not named by police, in the 2800 block of Dumbarton Street NW before fleeing on foot, D.C. police said in a statement.

The attempt occurred as the girl was getting out of a vehicle driven by a neighbor’s nanny.

The girl’s mother, who was inside her home at the time, later wrote in an email to her neighbors that the woman told her daughter “that she had cotton candy for her and that she should stop resisting and just come to her house.” Her daughter fought back, saying ‘I will never go!” according to the letter.

Purdy was charged with kidnapping, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man pleads guilty in fatal July shooting

A District man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder while armed after admitting to fatally shooting a man during a robbery of the victim’s luxury sedan last summer.

D’Angelo Davis, 38, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Michael Miller, 37, of Southeast Washington after the two men met in an alley in the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue SE at 4:45 a.m. on July 21. Prosecutors did not say why the men were in the alley.

Prosecutors say that during the meeting, Davis pointed a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol at Miller and demanded that he turn over the keys to his gray Lexus. Authorities say Miller then tried to fight off Davis and the gun went off. A bullet struck Miller in the neck. His body was found in the alley.

Prosecutors say Davis went through Miller’s pockets, found his car keys and stole the car.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced March 22.

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Man sentenced for solicitation of a minor

A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge sentenced a 48-year-old man to 19 years in prison for several sexual offenses uncovered in a police sting, assault of a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Russell T. Versage was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in August. Versage had been the subject of an investigation started in January 2018 by the Leesburg Police Department. A detective posed as a 14-year-old girl and responded to an ad on Craigslist.

Over two months, Versage sent the detective pornographic photos of himself and asked several times for naked photos and sex, officials said. The two agreed to meet in March.

When Versage arrived at the location, he saw law enforcement officers and left. He texted the person that he thought was the girl, officials said. Police found him and told him to get out of his vehicle. He refused and drove away, hitting a parked vehicle and a police cruiser, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth