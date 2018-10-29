MARYLAND

Woman is charged with fraud scheme

A Maryland woman has been charged in a scheme to make and sell fake bank statements and utility bills so out-of-state residents could get driver’s licenses, police said Monday.

Elisa Arleni Ordonez, 38, of Silver Spring, faces multiple counts of fraud, according to the Montgomery County police.

Authorities said she ran a scheme, starting in August 2017, in which she sold fake documents to four people who then used the documents to get Maryland licenses. She charged between $1,700 and $2,550 for the fraudulent documents, they said.

Investigators said at least 37 other people also tried to use fake documents made by Ordonez at the state’s motor vehicle department.

Police said she was caught after a 14-month investigation. Officials said they are canceling the licenses of those who obtained them fraudulently.

Ordonez was arrested at her home Oct. 23. She was later released on her own recognizance.

The Department of Transportation and the Motor Vehicle Administration said they “proactively” investigate with law enforcement on “issues related to identity and residence fraud.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

2 workers hospitalized after severe shock

Two workers were hospitalized after being severely shocked at a townhouse under construction in Arlington, firefighters said.

A call came in about 9:45 a.m. Monday reporting the incident at a construction site on North Kennebec Street just off Interstate 66, the fire department said. According to fire officials, one construction worker was seriously shocked with injuries that were possibly life-threatening and was in critical condition. Another fell and was in stable condition but with serious injuries.

The county fire marshal and police are investigating.

— Rachel Weiner