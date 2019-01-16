MARYLAND

Woman dies after crash in Prince George's

A woman died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Springdale.

Around 8 a.m., a car traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway collided with another vehicle making a left turn onto Whitfield Chapel Road, Prince George’s police said.

A woman driving one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Former GOP chair running in Loudoun

John Whitbeck, the former chair of Virginia’s Republican Party, will seek to unseat Democrat Phyllis J. Randall as chair of Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors in November.

Whitbeck resigned as chair of the state party in the summer amid heated divisions over Republican Corey A. Stewart’s doomed bid for U.S. Senate. Whitbeck said his campaign will avoid “angry partisan politics” and instead focus on traffic congestion, affordable housing and other quality-of-life issues in increasingly Democratic Loudoun.

Whitbeck attacked Randall for endorsing a state bill that would allow for distance-based tolls along the Dulles Greenway. Randall defended the vote as a better option than the higher annual tolls expected for all drivers in coming years.

— Antonio Olivo

Firetruck overturns, injuring three rescuers

Three rescuers in Virginia were injured after the firetruck they were in overturned and struck a power pole, authorities said, possibly due to icy road conditions.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday along Zulla Road in Fauquier County, about five miles south of Middleburg. The firetruck, from Loudoun County’s fire department, was returning from an emergency medical call.

Middleburg Engine 603 went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof before hitting a power pole. Some homes in the area were temporarily without power.

Three rescuers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

On Wednesday, two were released from the hospital, and one was being held for observation, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

Icy road conditions have been reported in the D.C. region late at night and in the early morning hours after a weekend snowstorm dumped up to 12 inches in some parts. Traffic officials have said drivers should use extra caution.

— Dana Hedgpeth