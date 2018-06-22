HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — A southern Maryland woman has died after being mauled by a dog.

Maryland State Police say 28-year-old Jenna Ray Sutphin was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Washington.

She had been flown by helicopter to the nation’s capital after suffering serious injuries in the dog attack Thursday morning.

Police say the dog was owned by Sutphin’s fiancé.

State police had received calls Thursday morning complaining about a loose animal. When a trooper arrived, he saw the dog, a dogo breed, attacking the woman.

The dog then began moving aggressively toward the trooper, who fired his pistol.

The dog was wounded and ran off. It was shot and killed in a subsequent attempt to catch it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.