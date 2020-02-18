Fire officials said the blaze was discovered by chance late Monday when one of the department’s units was going to get fuel. The firefighters saw smoke and went to the area, where they found the home on fire and called for help. Before that, authorities said, they did not get a 911 call.

Authorities later identified the woman as Juanita Brown of Northeast.

She was pulled from the second floor of the two-story duplex shortly before midnight, according to the department. The cause of the fire was under investigation, authorities said.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth

Man found fatally shot inside NE home

A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot Monday inside a home in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

D.C. police said the incident unfolded at 5:27 p.m. in the 2100 block of I Street near Maryland Avenue NE in the Carver-Langston area.

Authorities said they responded to a report of a man who was said to be unconscious. When officers arrived at a home, they found him inside. He had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was later identified as Cordaro Pierre Chambers of Northeast. Police said they’re looking for suspects and trying to determine a motive.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Zoo's baby chimp

is named Violet

The 2-month-old baby chimpanzee at the Maryland Zoo now has a name, chosen with the help of the front-office staff of the Baltimore Ravens.

Violet was born Dec. 29 to Raven, a 24-year-old chimp, and is the second chimpanzee to be born at the zoo recently. The zoo has 14 chimps in its care.

Much of Violet’s time is spent being “cradled in her mom’s arms, sleeping and nursing,” the zoo said. Experts said they’re watching Violet for milestones similar to those of human babies, such as being able to hold up her head on her own, using her fingers and toes to grasp items, teething, and learning to vocalize and make facial expressions.

Zoo officials said more than 50 front-office employees from the Ravens’ digital media, public relations and finance teams voted on five names.