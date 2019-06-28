ARLINGTON, Va. — A branch from an oak tree has fallen and fatally struck a woman at a park in northern Virginia.

The Washington Post reports that the incident occurred Thursday afternoon at the Lucky Run Park in Arlington.

Authorities said the limb fell from an 80-foot tree. Firefighters responded and took the women to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s name was not released.

County officials said the death is being investigated. The county released a statement that said it “is heartbroken” over the loss.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.