Police said Amayah Charles, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man charged with murder

Authorities said they arrested and charged a man with murder Friday in a fatal shooting of a woman earlier this week in Prince George’s County.

Charles Kelly Jr., 43, of Suitland was charged in what Prince George’s police called a “domestic-related homicide” in the death of Briana Green, 20, of Suitland.

Police responded to the 1000 block of 56th Avenue in Fairmont Heights around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting and found Green shot in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that an initial investigation suggests the two were in a relationship.

Officials said Kelly has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other counts. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and has been denied bond, police said. It was unclear Friday whether Kelly was represented by a lawyer.

— Dana Hedgpeth

