A woman died and her husband was injured when a tree fell on their home during a storm while they were sleeping, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Monday morning in Doyle Place in Stafford County, according to the local sheriff’s office.

[Woman dies after large tree branch falls on her in Northern Virginia]

The identity of the woman, 78, was not released. Her 82-year-old husband was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Amanda J. Vicinanzo, a spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, said her office “decided not to release the identification of the victim out of sensitivity to the family during this very traumatic time.”

The D.C. region was hit by rains and high winds Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

