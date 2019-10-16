Authorities broadcast a description of the suspected shooter’s vehicle — a silver Chevy Traverse with a D.C. license plate of FJ8860.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Suitland woman dies in apparent shooting

A woman died in an apparent shooting Tuesday in the Prince George’s County town of Fairmount Heights, police said.

AD

The woman was found about 8:15 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a car parked near 56th Avenue and K Street, Fairmount Heights Police Chief Stephen R. Watkins said. She had what was thought to be a gunshot wound and died soon after, the chief said.

AD

Police identified the woman as Briana Green, 20, of Suitland.

Prince George’s police have taken over the homicide investigation. Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Fairmount Heights borders Northeast Washington and had about 1,500 residents at the time of the last census.

— Martin Weil

Officer gets five years for off-duty road rage

A veteran Baltimore police officer was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for an off-duty act of road rage in which he drew his gun on a man who threw tea on his new car.

AD

Officer Michael Gentil pulled over, pointed his gun at the pedestrian and ordered him facedown on the pavement. He was convicted at trial of assault and using a gun in a crime of violence.

Gentil resigned this month after 24 years on the force. He has found work as a security guard in the county.

AD

The victim, Kevon Miller, 34, confronted the officer again Wednesday in Baltimore Circuit Court. In January, Miller said, he was stepping out to cross Edison Highway in East Baltimore when he was nearly hit by a civilian car. Prosecutors said the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian.

Gentil’s defense attorney said Miller threw a cup of tea on the officer’s new car. Outside the courtroom, Miller said he was startled and threw the tea by accident. Then the officer pulled over, got out and drew his gun.

— Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun

AD