She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henry’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The department has released no further details about the case, but a spokesman said detectives are “working around the clock” on the investigation.

— Katie Mettler

Man charged for riding wild horse

A man is facing criminal charges for riding one of the wild horses at a national park where the Maryland herd of feral animals is protected.

National Park Service spokeswoman Kelly Taylor told news outlets that charges were filed against the man, but she did not release his name or specify the charges.

The Salisbury Daily Times reported Sunday that a video of the man riding a horse on Assateague Island circulated on social media.

“I think that’s one thing to point out is that this gentleman was very, very lucky that he was not thrown from the horse or stepped on,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the man faces a possible fine of up to $5,000 and a maximum of six months in jail if he is convicted.

The wild horses are split into herds in Virginia and Maryland and separated by a fence on the state lines. The National Park Service manages the Maryland herd, while the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company manages the Virginia herd.

The park service says the horses occasionally kick and bite visitors who get too close to them.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Road rage led to fatal shootings, police say

Two men were fatally shot on Saturday after an apparent road rage incident, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said, and a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

The killing of the victims “appears to be related to a road rage incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday.

The victims, two brothers, were identified as Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, both of Spotsylvania, authorities said Monday.

Authorities found the brothers in a car in the middle of the road in the area of Fox Run Drive about 10:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The site is about 75 miles southwest of Washington.

The office said Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania County was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond, the office said.

Huffman and the victims did not know each other, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Huffman was the initial 911 caller. He said he had been cut on the arm during a dispute, the sheriff’s office said.

The office said rescue personnel treated him for a cut.

Exactly what happened was not clear Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The office said a gun was found in a pond by divers.