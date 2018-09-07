DISPUTANTA, Va. — A Virginia woman has been found guilty of murder for encouraging her half-brother to fatally shoot a man inside a busy Wendy’s restaurant on Labor Day 2017.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Norma Glover was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and felony use of firearm. Judge W. Allan Sharrett says Glover encouraged 26-year-old Jules R. Moultrie III to shoot 20-year-old Coron Bond.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between Glover and Bond’s girlfriend. Both women worked at the Disputanta restaurant, about 30 miles south of Richmond. Bond wasn’t involved in the dispute and was shot while sitting at a restaurant table looking at his phone.

Moultrie has been sentenced to life in prison for the crime. He previously was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2014 for killing Glover’s father.

