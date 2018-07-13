RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has been sentenced to one year in prison for slashing her former psychology professor with a box cutter.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Brittany Leigh Burfield was sentenced Thursday in the 2017 attack on Reynolds Community College professor Douglas Gava.

In February, Burfield entered an Alford plea to a charge of unlawful wounding. An Alford plea means a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors say Gava went to his office after a lecture and heard the door slam, then he looked over to see Burfield coming at him with the blade.

At Thursday’s hearing, Gava denied Burfield’s allegations that she cut him after he groped her and he asked her to apologize. She did not and repeated her version.

