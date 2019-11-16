The judge told Bryant she was “on the hunt” on the morning in February 2018 when she shot and killed 37-year-old Jean Bryant near an entrance to a Walmart in York County.

Cindy Bryant was charged with first-degree murder and gun charges. She pleaded guilty in September.

Jean Bryant worked at the Walmart. Prosecutors said Cindy Bryant confronted her wife at the store and demanded she leave it at gunpoint.

