Cella said the dog that Burton killed, named Choppo, “suffered and died for no reason.”
Burton apologized during the hearing, saying she “prays for forgiveness every day.” She attributed her behavior to a methamphetamine addiction and said she had been upset at her boyfriend.
Burton pleaded no contest on July 6 to killing the puppy. A related charge of grand larceny, for taking the animal from her boyfriend’s residence in Dinwiddie County, was dismissed.
