LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. — Police in Maryland say a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother were struck and killed by a car.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach tells news outlets that 60-year-old Deborah Ann Latimer and Delaney Marie Gaddis were on a walk Monday morning when they were hit by an SUV driven by a 22-year-old woman. The driver remained at the scene before being hospitalized with minor injuries, along with a 25-year-old male passenger.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say Latimer was walking Gaddis, who was in a stroller, on the sidewalk when they were struck. They were both pronounced dead at area hospitals.

Peach says police have responded to nine crashes along that 1-mile stretch of road in the last year.

