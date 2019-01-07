MARYLAND

Police ID woman fatally struck by car

Police identified the 75-year-old woman killed in a pedestrian crash Sunday as Shufang Wu, 75, of Hyattsville.

Wu was crossing New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerrott Road when she was struck by a car about 3:30 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

Wu, who was pronounced dead at the scene, did not appear to be in a crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Murder suspect is to be evaluated

A Maryland man accused of killing his mother by slashing her throat outside a Rockville church was ordered to undergo further psychiatric evaluation on Monday.

Kevin McGuigan, 21, who has been held in the Montgomery County jail system for about nine days, will be sent to a maximum-security hospital in Jessup. Doctors there will assess whether has the mental capacity to understand legal proceedings against him and participate in a criminal defense.

The Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center also has the ability to treat suspects to the point that they are mentally competent to stand trial.

The evening of Dec. 28, according to Montgomery County police, McGuigan and his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan, 49, pulled into the parking lot outside the St. Raphael Catholic Church and School. At some point, both got out of the car and the son attacked his mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

— Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Police say girls were assaulted by stranger

Two girls were assaulted by a stranger in Fairfax County on Saturday evening, the county police said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. as the girls, who were 11 and 13, were walking in the 7900 block of Charles Thomson Lane in the Annandale area, the police said.

According to the police, a man approached and inappropriately touched one of the girls. When he tried to touch the other, she fought him off and he ran, the police said.

Police said he was described as between 30 and 40, about 5 feet 5, with a heavy build and short black hair.

— Martin Weil