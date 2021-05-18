The driver, who was the only person on the bus, tried to swerve into the grassy median to avoid the collision, police said.
After the crash, police said the bus overturned and came to rest off the roadway. The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening .
The other driver, 32-year-old Ashley Renee Pennell, was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene, police said. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Family members in Milford, Delaware, have been notified, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.