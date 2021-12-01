The driver of the BMW, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, and his female passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, state police said. Bernard was flown to a Richmond hospital with life-threatening injuries. The unidentified female passenger died at the scene, officials said.
The driver of the Lincoln was also hospitalized. The passenger, Melissa R. Dorsett, 36, of New London, Connecticut, died at the scene, state police said, adding that both were wearing seatbelts.
The crash investigation is continuing, Virginia State Police said.