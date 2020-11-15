Authorities investigated Faulk’s case as a homicide, but her body was never found. The network reviews cases, conducts background checks and contacts people believed to have information.
“That’s a long time for a family to wonder what happened to a loved one,” Brooke, of Edgewater, said. “I would like to see her brought home for my mom.”
Brooke said a vigil will not be held for Faulk this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she still planned to post missing persons posters in Prince George’s County.
The newspaper reported that a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the location of Faulk’s remains.
