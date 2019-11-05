Among her goals, Briskman said she would increase transparency in local government.
Briskman was on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the gesture as Trump’s motorcade went by. She told her bosses what happened after the photo went viral and was asked to leave her government contracting job or face termination. She sued and won a severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.
