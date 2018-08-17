ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman whose drunken antics forced a New York-bound flight to make an unplanned landing at Dulles Airport has been sentenced to two years’ probation.

Robin Ducore of Bayonne, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in May in federal court to interfering with a flight crew.

She was on a July 2017 JetBlue flight from the Dominican Republic when she drank three or four glasses of white wine and began touching a male passenger next to her. A female physician switched seats with the man and tried to calm her, but gave up. Ducore then began hurling water bottles and profanities, and was placed in flexcuffs.

After wriggling free, she kicked a flight attendant and the plane was diverted.

Prosecutors had sought three months of home detention.

Ducore apologized at Friday’s sentencing.

