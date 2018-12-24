LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Lynchburg, Virginia, woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police seized 26 dogs from a cramped home.

The News & Advance reports that Katherine Tate was charged Dec. 18 after police found the animals living in an 852-square-foot (79-square-meter) house that smelled of feces, urine and ammonia.

Court documents say police went to Tate’s home after a neighbor called and reported hearing “yelling and hitting sounds” inside.

Tate was charged with five counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The police department’s animal control unit turned the dogs over to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The executive director said the shelter will continue to monitor the animals before eventually putting them up for adoption.

Tate is scheduled to appear in Lynchburg General District Court on Thursday.

