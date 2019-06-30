OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Law enforcement authorities say a woman died and a baby was taken to a hospital with injuries after they were struck by a car in the parking lot of a Target store in Owings Mills.

The Baltimore County Police Department says 67-year-old Ravinder Rao was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday. The 11-month-old girl is in good condition at the hospital.

Authorities say Rao had been standing by a parked car while holding her granddaughter when a driver pulling away from the store struck the vehicle and then knocked them to the ground.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Andrea Bylen tells the Baltimore Sun the driver has been arrested for driving without a license.

The driver has not been publicly identified. Bylen says charges stemming from the crash are pending a review by the state’s attorney’s office.

