RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have arrested a woman who allegedly pulled out a gun during a fight after a dance competition at a local high school.

News outlets reported that police responded to Huguenot High School Saturday night and encountered a fight among participants in a dance competition that had recently ended. Police broke up the fight and arrested the woman with the gun.

Several people received minor injuries during the fight. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.