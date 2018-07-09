RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond are investigating after a woman suffering “obvious signs of trauma” was found dead in a car.

News outlets report the Henrico Police Department is investigating the death of 30-year-old Cherrelle Lee Woolfolk as a homicide.

A department release says Henrico police and fire officials were responding to a report of a medical emergency Sunday when they found Woolfolk. It says she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woolfolk’s official cause of death is pending study by a medical examiner.

