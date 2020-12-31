“There are a lot of ways to celebrate the New Year — this isn’t one of them,” said police Capt. Rick Edwards.
Hood’s mother said she hopes to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.
“A celebration cheated two sons from their mom, 10 siblings of their sister, four nieces of their auntie, a grieving mother of her beloved daughter,” Stephanie Brandon said in a statement released by the police department. “The family birthdays, holidays, family celebrations will be less our love because of another’s careless mistake.”
Mateen B. Johnson, 26, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the incident and is serving six months in prison.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.