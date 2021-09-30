“We do not want to accidentally reinforce the right wing talking points that self-managed abortions are dangerous, scary and harmful,” the Women’s March website read, in the “What should I NOT bring” section.
I disagree.
Maybe we’re no longer in the age of rampant back alley, coat-hanger abortions (even though a woman in Tennessee was charged with aggravated assault as recently as 2015 for trying to give herself an abortion with a coat hanger).
That level of desperation was more common after abortion was banned, except for “therapeutic reasons,” in America in 1880. In 1933, 2,677 women died as the result of an abortion. That number dropped to 888 in 1945, according to researcher Christopher Tietze’s 1948 paper, in which he said penicillin helped stop women from going septic and improved the survival rate.
But better ways to prevent infection didn’t change the real problem — that women didn’t have control over their bodies, and therefore their fate.
The desperation, the helplessness, the corner that a woman without a choice is backed into is the problem.
A coat hanger had once been the painful, unsanitary and sometimes only solution of choice. With the safe and effective RU-486, American women finally had real choices. Except in cases in which legislators create an obstacle course of laws to make access to that medicine difficult, if not legally impossible.
So today’s coat hangers come in the form of sketchy pills, chemicals or concoctions — a throwback to the ancient times of abortion teas and potions.
“It was like we were back in the days of the Wild West, like we have to figure this out by ourselves and just grit our teeth and get through it,” a musician in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley told Reuters in 2016, when access to abortions was already being restricted.
She was 23 in 2014, and getting an abortion then was “almost primal.” She drove across the border to the Mexican town of Nuevo Progreso and bought $19 worth of misoprostol, which is legal in Mexico and commonly used to induce a miscarriage. It’s the over-the-border way to get the pill.
There are scores of websites where women who can’t get to a clinic or don’t have access to the pill swap dangerous, ill-advised recipes.
Drinking turpentine with sugar, mugwort tea, that Mexican misoprostol.
Self-induced abortions have been horrific when women don’t have access to the safe and easy medicine we have today.
In 1978, three women in Colorado poisoned their livers by drinking tiny amounts of aromatherapy oil to try to induce an abortion. In 1984, a teenager injected herself with a local anesthetic and tried to cut the fetus out. Ten years later, a Florida teen tried to do it by shooting herself in the side through a pillow.
Each year, an estimated 56 million induced abortions occur worldwide, and nearly 45 percent of these are unsafe, according to the World Health Organization.
Who can forget the 1964 photo of Gerri Santoro, the woman who died on the floor of a Massachusetts motel room in a botched abortion attempt. It’s horrific. She’s naked, in what looks like yoga’s child’s pose, with blood-soaked towels tucked under her. Ms. Magazine published that photo in 1973, and it became a definitive image in the abortion debate.
She didn’t try to use a hanger. Instead, her boyfriend used a catheter — then fled to let her die alone when it went bad.
So does it really matter if women bring coat hangers to the Women’s March? Or knitting needles, poison, bullets, mugwort — or anything else desperate women have turned to as legislators have stripped away their rights?
That’s what the march is about. Women deserve control over their own bodies.
