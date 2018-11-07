WASHINGTON — A team of women at a polling place in the nation’s capital helped to save a man who collapsed while voting.

WTOP-FM reports Allie Bobak was working at a polling place inside an elementary school in the northwest part of the district Tuesday when the man collapsed. Bobak, school counselor Sandra Montgomery and assistant principal Maribel Vargus quickly worked to save the man, who the station says had a heart attack.

They called 911 and were instructed to start CPR, which they traded off performing for several minutes. They also used an automated external defibrillator on the man before first responders arrived. D.C. Fire and EMS firefighter and paramedic Christopher Boyette says the man had regained consciousness by the time they arrived.

