DOC spokeswoman Lisa Kinney said the state wants to have all female inmates housed under one administrative team so the same team works on nutrition, programming and other prison issues. The project will include increased vocational training for female offenders and gender responsive training for staff.
Kinney did not respond to questions about how many people would be moved.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.